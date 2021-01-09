Jewel (JWL) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $382.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

