Jeffrey Osher Sells 13,500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $824,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Jeffrey Osher sold 139,990 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,372,801.90.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $140,254.95.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 423,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

