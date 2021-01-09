Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

