Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Certara, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

