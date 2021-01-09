Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alliance Data Systems Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

ADS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

