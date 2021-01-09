Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEXT in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get NEXT alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. NEXT has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.