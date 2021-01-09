Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 428,195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 228.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.