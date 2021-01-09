Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) stock opened at C$79.70 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.00 and a 52 week high of C$96.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$64.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.533 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

