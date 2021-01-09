Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.78 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

