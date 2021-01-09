JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Neutral Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised JCDecaux from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JCDecaux from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$22.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

