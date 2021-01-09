Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.90

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.90 and last traded at $165.74, with a volume of 3296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.
The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.