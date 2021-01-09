Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $166.90

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.90 and last traded at $165.74, with a volume of 3296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

