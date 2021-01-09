J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. 675,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,476. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

