iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.20

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $64.17, with a volume of 81034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

