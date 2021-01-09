iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1,020.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

IWC stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

