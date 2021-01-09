iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 361.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

