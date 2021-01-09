iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 9.50% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.