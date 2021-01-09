iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.23. 147,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 192,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

