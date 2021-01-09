iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.61 and last traded at $64.61. 7,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

