iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 112,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

IEFA opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

