iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.37. 583,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,223% from the average session volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.