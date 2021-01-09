IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 135,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 177,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

