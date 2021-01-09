IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IQE is the world leading supplier of semiconductor wafer products for wireless and optoelectronic components, photovoltaics and silicon based epitaxy. To fully leverage the most from your intellectual property, they can supply you with process optimized, cost effective, world-class wafers from any of their worldwide manufacturing sites. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IQE from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS IQEPF remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

