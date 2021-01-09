ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ION has a total market capitalization of $234,334.67 and $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 138.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

