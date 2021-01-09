InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 14.6%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 6,328,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,367,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

