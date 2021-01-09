InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Down 14.6%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 6,328,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,367,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
