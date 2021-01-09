Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.47.
Shares of INVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 2,713,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,320. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
