Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. 2,713,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,320. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,934,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,899,000 after acquiring an additional 212,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 837,346 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

