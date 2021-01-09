Investors Purchase Large Volume of Applied Optoelectronics Put Options (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,177 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,982% compared to the typical volume of 168 put options.

AAOI stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.