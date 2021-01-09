Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,113% compared to the average daily volume of 431 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $116.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $118.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

