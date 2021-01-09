Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMO opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

