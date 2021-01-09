Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.11. 8,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

