Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.11. 8,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

