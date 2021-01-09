Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

IIJIY stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.45 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. Research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

