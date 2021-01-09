International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) PT Raised to $25.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $18.62 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.