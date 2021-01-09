International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

