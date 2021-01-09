International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

