Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$34.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.49 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 268242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.47.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

