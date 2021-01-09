InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives $86.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 38.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in InterDigital by 237.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.