Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of IFS opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

