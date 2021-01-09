Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Truist began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $78.36 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,454 shares of company stock worth $11,011,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

