IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $575.00

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 575 ($7.51) and last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 302615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.39).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 512.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

