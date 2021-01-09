Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Raised to $73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IART. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

