Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.33.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.