Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INSP. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.33.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,187 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,402. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

