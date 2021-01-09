Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.2%

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 17,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 24,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 5.14% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

