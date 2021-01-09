Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 26,567 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 26,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,383,609.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,802,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin D. Bunker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $392,183.75.

ZNTL opened at $49.57 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

