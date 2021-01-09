Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 146 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $12,845.08.

RARE traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.59. The stock had a trading volume of 918,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,056. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.