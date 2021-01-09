Insider Selling: Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $415,120.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $54.63 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

