Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 7,005 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00.

SEAS stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

