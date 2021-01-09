Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Sells $21,921.90 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 2,145 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $21,921.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,101.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.17. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

