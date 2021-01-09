Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $27,130.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

