Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $33,570.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $33,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.46 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.