Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $732,000.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $700,250.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00.

NGM opened at $27.92 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.